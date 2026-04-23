Marginal Energy, Sierra Leone Sign $225m Offshore Oil Agreement

Sierra Leone said on Thursday it had signed a petroleum licence agreement with Nigeria‑based Marginal Energy Limited, granting the company offshore exploration and production rights as the government seeks to revive interest in its under‑explored upstream sector.

The licence, signed through the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL), covers offshore blocks G‑145, G‑146, G‑147, G‑160 and G‑161, spanning about 6,800 square kilometres, according to a government statement.

Marginal Energy, a Nigerian independent, has committed to a seismic and drilling programme with exploration spending expected to exceed $225 million.

Under the agreement, the state will hold a 10% carried interest in oil projects and 5% in gas during exploration and development, with an option to acquire an additional participating interest on a paid basis of up to 9% once production begins.

The deal was signed at the Invest in African Energy conference in Paris, where Sierra Leone has been promoting offshore licensing opportunities to international investors.

Sierra Leone is preparing a new offshore licensing round using fresh seismic data to rekindle exploration interest in its frontier basin.