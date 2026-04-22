Equinor Drills Dry Well in North Sea

Equinor and its partners have drilled a dry well in the Skoll and Hati prospects, east of the Visund field in the North Sea.

Wildcat well 34/8-A-37 H was drilled in production license 120, 140 kilometers west of Florø and four kilometers east of the Visund A platform, from where it was drilled.

This is exploration well number 29 in the production license, which was awarded in 1985.

The licensees in the production license are Equinor as the operator, and Repsol, ConocoPhillips and Petoro as partners.

Well 34/8-A-37 H was drilled to a vertical depth of 3081 metres and a measured depth of 6662 meters below sea level.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) informed.