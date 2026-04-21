Van Oord Installs Monopiles for Poland’s First Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord has completed the transport and installation of monopile foundations and transition pieces for Baltic Power, Poland’s first offshore wind farm.

The project, developed by ORLEN and Northland Power, will have a planned capacity of up to 1.2 GW and is expected to supply electricity to more than 1.5 million households.

Van Oord installed 78 monopile foundations and 76 transition pieces for the wind farm, which will use 15 MW turbines.

The majority of monopiles were installed using the heavy-lift vessel Svanen, which was recently upgraded with a 25-metre crane extension to handle larger foundations.

The installation of transition pieces was carried out by the DP2 heavy-lift vessel MV Lone, with Van Oord overseeing operations.

The Baltic Power wind farm is located about 23 km off the Polish coast and is expected to become operational in the second half of 2026.

Van Oord said the project marks its first offshore wind development in Poland and supports its plans to expand in the Baltic region, including work on the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm.

“We are very proud to have successfully completed this project, making a significant contribution to the energy transition in Poland. Our close and constructive cooperation with our client and partners involved played a crucial role in achieving this milestone, enabling us to deliver the project efficiently and with shared ambition to contribute to the further development of offshore wind as a reliable renewable energy source,” said Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord.