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Astro Offshore Expands Subsea Capability with New MPSV

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(Credit: Astro Offshore)
(Credit: Astro Offshore)

Astro Offshore has added a new ultra-deepwater multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) to its fleet, strengthening its subsea capabilities and expanding into international markets.

The vessel, Energy Savannah, which will be renamed Astro Atlas, is a 97-metre DP2 multipurpose support vessel and the largest in the company’s fleet.

Equipped with a 150-tonne subsea active heave compensated crane, a 25-tonne secondary crane, a moonpool and accommodation for up to 100 personnel, the vessel is designed to support offshore operations including subsea construction, cable laying and pipeline installation.

With an operational depth capability of more than 3,000 meters, the vessel enables Astro Offshore to enter the ultra-deepwater segment and target more complex offshore projects.

The vessel will be deployed under a long-term charter with Oceaneering International, supporting subsea operations in deepwater environments.

“The introduction of Astro Atlas significantly enhances our operational capability and underscores our continued investment in a modern, high-spec fleet, particularly in ultra deepwater environments. As our largest and most capable vessel to date, she enables us to support a broader range of complex offshore operations and respond more effectively to evolving client requirements.

“The deployment of Astro Atlas under charter with Oceaneering International Inc., strengthens our ability to deliver high-spec subsea capabilities in more complex offshore environments. As we continue to grow our operational expertise, it allows us to better support the evolving requirements of our clients and the increasing demand for advanced subsea work,” said Mark Humphreys, Chief Executive of Astro Offshore.

Support Vessel Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Offshore Vessels Middle East Industry News Activity Europe MPSV Multi Purpose Vessels

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