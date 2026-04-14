Honeywell to Supply Liquefaction Tech for Rio Grande LNG Expansion

Honeywell has secured a contract to supply its liquefaction technology and equipment that will be used in additional trains at NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in Texas.

The agreement, executed with engineering, procurement and construction contractor Bechtel Energy, covers Train 4 and Train 5 at the Brownsville facility.

Honeywell will supply its coil wound heat exchanger equipment and C3MR liquefaction process technology, aimed at optimizing production, improving reliability and reducing operating costs.

The company’s technology is already being used for the first three liquefaction trains at the project.

The addition of the two trains is expected to increase total LNG production capacity at Rio Grande LNG by more than 66%, from 18 million tonnes per annum to 30 million tonnes per annum.

All five trains are expected to become operational by mid-2031.

“As the demand for energy increases, LNG will continue to play a significant role in meeting this demand and supporting global energy security. Honeywell’s scalable and customizable technology helps producers optimize facility performance and efficiency, and we work closely with our customers to provide solutions that meet their individual goals,” added Christina Andersen, President, Gas & LNG at Honeywell.