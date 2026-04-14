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TotalEnergies Eyes Black Sea Exploration with Türkiye’s TPAO

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© Alexandre / Adobe Stock
© Alexandre / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on oil and gas exploration.

The agreement establishes a framework for technical collaboration, including joint assessment of exploration opportunities in Türkiye’s Black Sea region as well as internationally.

"We are pleased to launch this cooperation with TPAO, leveraging the technical expertise of both companies to evaluate exploration opportunities in the Black Sea region and internationally on a mutually beneficial basis,” said Nicola Mavilla, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies.

The companies did not disclose further details on specific assets or timelines.

Industry News Activity Europe Asia Black Sea Oil and Gas

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