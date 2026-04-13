GoSubsea, Envirent Form Rental Alliance for End-to-End Offshore Solutions

Two of Norway’s offshore companies, GoSubsea and Envirent, have announced a strategic partnership that combines technical expertise with expanded service offerings.

In 2025, both companies were recognized with the prestigious Gaselle Award, highlighting their position among Norway’s fastest-growing and most profitable medium-sized enterprises. This latest announcement comes amid continued growth, with both organisations preparing to move into larger facilities to support expanding operations.

The partnership marks a step in improving access to integrated subsea ROV tooling and survey equipment for the offshore industry.

By combining their rental fleets and capabilities, GoSubsea and Envirent will enable customers to source more comprehensive equipment packages through a single, streamlined channel, reducing mobilization timelines and improving operational efficiency across a wide range of offshore projects.

The alliance agreement is effective immediately.