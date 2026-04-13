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TotalEnergies Finds Hydrocarbons Offshore Congo

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(Credit: TotalEnergies)
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies has made a hydrocarbon discovery on the Moho license, offshore the Republic of Congo, following the drilling of the MHNM-6 NFW exploration well targeting the Moho G structure.

The well encountered a hydrocarbon column of approximately 160 meters in good-quality Albian reservoirs, and an extensive data acquisition and sampling campaign was carried out to support the subsurface interpretation and future development.

The Moho G discovery, together with the discovery previously made on the nearby Moho F structure, represents recoverable resources estimated at close to 100 million barrels, which are planned to be developed as a tie-back to the existing Moho facilities.

“This new discovery on the Moho license benefits from its proximity to existing production infrastructure, allowing a short cycle, cost effective tie-back development. By leveraging our technical expertise and existing infrastructure, we are creating the conditions for future value-accretive production for the company,” said Nicola Mavilla, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies EP Congo is the operator of Moho license with a 63.5% participation, alongside Trident Energy (21.5%) and the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC, 15%).

Existing production facilities include two Floating Production Units (FPU), Alima and Likouf, combining for a current output of around 90 kboe/d (100%).

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

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