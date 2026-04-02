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Borr Drilling Secures New Drilling Rig Contracts Across Four Regions

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Illustration (Credit: Borr Drilling)
Illustration (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has secured new contract commitments and extensions for four of its premium jack-up rigs across Africa, the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia.

In West Africa, the Prospector 5 rig has received a binding letter of award from BW Energy in Gabon for a four-well campaign, with a minimum duration of 320 days.

The contract is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 following completion of the rig’s current work and a scheduled survey, with options to extend by up to 220 days.

In the Americas, the Ran rig has secured a six-month extension with Eni in Mexico, keeping it contracted through September 2026. The extension will include both drilling and accommodation activities, depending on operational requirements.

In Europe, the Joro rig has been awarded extensions from its current operator, adding around two months of work and maintaining utilization through May 2026.

In Southeast Asia, the Thor rig has received a binding letter of award from an undisclosed operator in Vietnam for a two-well campaign expected to last around 100 days, starting in July 2026.

Middle East Africa Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Asia North America Oil and Gas

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