Subsea7 Awarded Contract Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Subsea7 has been awarded a contract by Noble Energy EG Ltd (a Chevron Company) for the subsea installation scope on the Aseng Gas Monetisation Project, offshore Equatorial Guinea.

The project involves a single-well tieback connecting Aseng field to the existing Alen platform.

The scope of work covers the transport and installation of approximately 19 kilometers of rigid production flowline and 20 kilometers of umbilicals, along with associated subsea structures and tie-ins in water depths of 800 meters.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately and will be managed from Subsea7’s Paris office, with additional support from teams in Lisbon and Equatorial Guinea. Offshore activities are expected to begin in 2026.

David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7’s Global Projects Centre East, said: “This award represents an important milestone in our ongoing global relationship with Chevron. Subsea7 has operated in Equatorial Guinea for nearly two decades, supporting offshore construction and inspection, maintenance and repair activities. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Chevron on the Aseng Gas Monetisation Project, continuing to deliver safe, high-quality offshore installation services in West Africa.”



