Offshore CCS Moves to Reality with Agogo FPSO Pilot

Yinson Production has started operating a pilot carbon capture and storage (CCS) unit on the Agogo floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel offshore Angola, which is deemed the world’s first post-combustion CO2 capture plant installed on an offshore facility.

The system has been developed in collaboration with Azule Energy and Norway-based Carbon Circle.

The unit is operating under real production conditions on the Agogo FPSO, which is part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub project in Block 15/06 offshore Angola.

“We have been steadily advancing a range of low-carbon initiatives across our fleet - from energy efficiency improvements to emissions-reducing solutions. This project reflects that same mindset - taking practical steps that can make a difference.

“By integrating carbon capture into an FPSO, we are not only reducing emissions from operations, but also building understanding of how such systems perform offshore.

“This also highlights the strength of our lease and operate model, allowing us to work closely with clients and partners to introduce new solutions safely and effectively on operating vessels,” Yinson Production said.

The Agogo field, developed alongside Ndungu, has estimated reserves of around 450 million barrels and is expected to reach peak production of 175,000 barrels per day across two FPSOs.

The Agogo FPSO itself has a production capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and was brought onstream in 2025.

The vessel was designed with a focus on emissions reduction, including fully electric topside and marine systems and combined-cycle power generation, with the carbon capture unit forming part of broader decarbonization efforts.

The deployment reflects wider industry efforts to integrate lower-emissions technologies into offshore assets, as operators seek to balance production with environmental targets.