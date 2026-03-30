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Reach Subsea Secures Equinor Contracts for Uncrewed Vessel Operations

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(Credit: Reach Subsea)
(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea has secured two new contract call-offs from Equinor covering gas reservoir monitoring and subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Both contracts will be carried out using the uncrewed surface vessel (USV) Reach Remote 1, the company said.

The first call-off covers gas reservoir monitoring at the Troll field and includes options for additional survey work. The campaign will use Reach Subsea’s proprietary gWatch technology, which is deployed across several Norwegian gas fields.

The second contract involves IMR work, including detailed inspection of multiple subsea assets across offshore locations. The scope will be executed using a remotely operated vehicle deployed from Reach Remote 1, alongside tooling designed for uncrewed operations.

Including the latest awards, Equinor has now awarded three contracts involving Reach Remote 1. The projects are scheduled to run consecutively and are expected to utilize most of the vessel’s capacity during the second and third quarters of 2026.

Planning and preparation will begin immediately, with offshore execution planned for the same period.

“These awards further strengthen our collaboration with Equinor and confirm Reach Remote as a robust and flexible platform for both reservoir monitoring and IMR operations. The integration of Reach Remote with our proprietary gWatch technology, as well as ROV-based inspection and tooling, demonstrates how uncrewed solutions can deliver high-quality data and services while reducing operational complexity and emissions,” said Jostein Alendal, Chief Executive Officer of Reach Subsea.

Technology Vessels Offshore Energy Vehicle News Industry News Activity Europe USV Oil and Gas

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