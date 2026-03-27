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PRIO Brings Second Wahoo Well Online off Brazil

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(Credit: PRIO)
(Credit: PRIO)

Brazilian independent oil and gas firm PRIO has brought a second producing well online at its Wahoo field offshore Brazil, with output stabilizing at 12,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company said additional wells are scheduled to come online, with plans to open the third and fourth wells and adjust output from the first two wells to reach production of 40,000 barrels per day by the end of April.

The Wahoo field, located in the Campos Basin, recently secured an operating license from Brazil’s environmental regulator, allowing PRIO to complete final preparations for production.

PRIO has planned six wells at the field, including four production wells and two injection wells, with output tied back via a subsea connection of about 30 km to the Valente floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The Valente FPSO has a processing capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company said it would provide further updates as additional wells come online.

Drilling Industry News Activity Production South America Oil and Gas FPSOs

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