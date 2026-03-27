Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Europa Oil & Gas Secures License Extension off Ireland

Published

© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock
© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock

Europa Oil & Gas has received approval from the Irish government to extend the first phase of its FEL 4/19 license to January 2028.

The company said Ireland’s Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment (DECC) granted consent for the extension, allowing additional time to carry out technical studies and secure a partner for the project.

The FEL 4/19 license contains the Inishkea West gas prospect, estimated at 1.5 trillion cubic feet.

According to the company, it plans to use the extension period to advance technical evaluation and progress the license toward drilling.

“I am delighted that our application has been granted and that we can continue with further technical studies of the license and seeking a project partner. FEL 4/19 contains the large 1.5 TCF, low risk Inishkea West gas prospect which is a strategic asset that can potentially provide a reliable source of low emission energy for Ireland and play a key role in the transition to renewable green power.

“Given the proximity to existing infrastructure, a discovery at Inishkea West could be brought online quickly and would reduce Ireland’s reliance on imported gas. Domestic gas from Inishkea West would have significantly lower carbon emissions than imported gas from the UK, Norway or further afield,” said William Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Europa Oil & Gas.

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies to Review 2050 Net-Zero Targets as Energy...
Illustration (Credit: Serica Energy)

TotalEnergies' Sale of Greater Laggan Area Assets...
(Credit: Serica Energy)

Serica Posts 50% Profit Drop Due to Triton FPSO Downtime
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Iran War Sends LNG Prices Soaring, Curbing Asia Demand

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

Current News

PRIO Brings Second Wahoo Well Online off Brazil

PRIO Brings Second Wahoo Well

Cleanova Boosts Seawater Injection Capacity on Gulf of Mexico Platform

Cleanova Boosts Seawater Injec

Europa Oil & Gas Secures License Extension off Ireland

Europa Oil & Gas Secures Licen

Eni Exits Consortium for Oil and Gas Exploration Offshore Israel

Eni Exits Consortium for Oil a

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine