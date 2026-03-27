Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Libya’s NOC and Chevron Agree Study Offshore Libya

Published

(Credit: National Oil Corporation)
(Credit: National Oil Corporation)

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chevron to carry out a technical study of offshore Block NC146.

NOC Chairman Masoud Suleman said the agreement covers a comprehensive assessment of the block, which remains unexplored but shows encouraging geological indicators.

He said the step marks a new phase in evaluating offshore potential that could lead to discoveries and help strengthen Libya’s hydrocarbon reserves.

Suleman said cooperation with a global company such as Chevron would support the transfer of advanced technology and the application of best practices in offshore exploration, contributing to the development of the energy sector.

He added that the partnership signals renewed confidence in Libya’s investment environment and reflects the return of major international companies to explore opportunities in the country.

Suleman said the agreement also aligns with a broader strategy to enhance Libya’s position in the global energy market.

Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

© BreizhAtao - stock.adobe.com / AdobeStock

Eni Exits Consortium for Oil and Gas Exploration Offshore...
© Oksana / Adobe Stock

Russia’s Lavrov Says US Seeking Control of Nord Stream Gas...
Illustration © kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil, Halliburton Marks Automated Drilling Milestone...
(Credit: GeoForce)

GeoForce Hooks Geotechnical Survey for Shetland Subsea...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

Current News

PRIO Brings Second Wahoo Well Online off Brazil

PRIO Brings Second Wahoo Well

Cleanova Boosts Seawater Injection Capacity on Gulf of Mexico Platform

Cleanova Boosts Seawater Injec

Europa Oil & Gas Secures License Extension off Ireland

Europa Oil & Gas Secures Licen

Eni Exits Consortium for Oil and Gas Exploration Offshore Israel

Eni Exits Consortium for Oil a

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine