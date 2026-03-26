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Maraen Approves $40M Port of Nigg Upgrade After Rebrand

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Yoshihiro Hayakawa, CEO and Managing Director of Maraen (Credit: Maraen)
Yoshihiro Hayakawa, CEO and Managing Director of Maraen (Credit: Maraen)

Maraen has approved plans for more than $40 million (£30 million) investment for the upgrades at the Port of Nigg, following the integration of three energy businesses under a new brand.

Maraen combines the capabilities of Port of Nigg, Global Energy (Group) and Global Energy Services, after their acquisition by Mitsui & Co. Europe and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) in 2025.

The company said a final investment decision has been taken to develop a new heavy-duty quay and roll-on/roll-off capability at the port, aimed at strengthening logistics support for offshore wind and wider energy projects.

The investment is expected to increase port capacity, attract new projects and support job creation across the supply chain.

The Port of Nigg, which holds Green Freeport status, has supported the deployment of more than 4 GW of offshore wind capacity and serves as a logistics hub for energy projects.

The new quay will include a dedicated load-out and export facility for high-voltage cables manufactured at the adjacent Sumitomo Electric HVDC cable facility.

Construction of the quay, which will cover around 16,000 square meters, is expected to begin soon after planning consent and a marine license were secured.

The project is supported by a $13.4 million (£10 million) grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise as part of the Scottish government’s broader investment program for offshore wind supply chains.

“Bringing our capabilities together under one brand strengthens our position as an integrated energy infrastructure solutions provider, allowing us to deliver at a greater scale and invest with confidence in long-term growth for our customers, communities and wider stakeholders.

“The final investment decision on the Eastern Inner Dock Quay demonstrates that ambition, underlining our commitment to supporting complex, large-scale projects across oil & gas, offshore wind and nuclear, and positioning Maraen at the forefront of international energy infrastructure,” said Yoshihiro Hayakawa, CEO and Managing Director of Maraen.

“This targeted investment will bolster Maraen Port of Nigg, increasing both our capacity and capability to support large-scale energy projects. The new quay will boost our ability to handle complex, simultaneous operations and meet the growing demands from the energy industry.

“By continuing to invest in our infrastructure, we are reinforcing our position as a leading UK energy port - trusted by developers to deliver the scale, efficiency and reliability required to support the energy industry now and into the future,” added Rory Gunn, Facilities Director at Maraen Port of Nigg.

Offshore Ports Renewable Energy Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Offshore Wind

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