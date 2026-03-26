Mubadala Energy Secures Southwest Andaman Exploration Block off Indonesia

Mubadala Energy has been awarded the Southwest Andaman exploration Production Sharing Contract in Indonesia, expanding its position in the Andaman Sea.

The Abu Dhabi-based company will hold a 100% participating interest and operate the block, which was awarded by Indonesia’s upstream regulator DG MIGAS as part of the country’s Second Bid Round 2025 under the Gross Split scheme.

The block is located adjacent to Mubadala Energy’s existing Andaman acreage, adding to its portfolio that includes South Andaman, Central Andaman and Andaman II blocks.

The company said the award followed a process that began with identifying the opportunity in 2022, followed by a joint study agreement in 2023 and a bid submission in November 2025.

The company said the Southwest Andaman block extends the Bampo DHI play and builds on recent discoveries at Layaran-1 and Tangkulo-1 in the South Andaman area.

The first exploration well is expected to be drilled in the second exploration phase, following acquisition and interpretation of 3D seismic data.

“The award of the Southwest Andaman block is a testament to our team’s technical conviction, expertise in deep water exploration, and growth mindset. We have an unrivalled understanding of the Andaman basin and this award builds on our existing multi-TCF strategic discoveries at Layaran and Tangkulo and Timpan.

“We are fully committed to unlocking the region’s vast gas potential in line with our growth strategy and to support Indonesia’s energy security priorities,” said Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Energy.

Mubadala Energy’s Andaman portfolio now spans five blocks, positioning the company as a major explorer in the basin.