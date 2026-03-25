Mark Offshore Adds Research Vessel Mintis to Support Offshore Renewables

Mark Offshore has agreed with Klaipėda University to operate the research vessel Mintis, expanding its fleet and strengthening its position in offshore renewables and subsea support services.

Under the agreement, the Lithuanian university has appointed Mark Offshore as commercial and operational manager for the vessel’s activities within the renewables and energy sectors.

The addition of Mintis is aimed at supporting offshore wind, marine survey and nearshore energy projects, as demand grows for flexible and cost-efficient subsea support vessels.

Originally designed as a scientific research vessel, Mintis combines research capabilities with offshore operational functionality, allowing it to serve both survey and subsea support roles.

The 40-metre DP1 catamaran, built in 2014, has operated across the Baltic Sea, North Sea, Mediterranean and Eastern North Atlantic and has been involved in international marine research projects linked to offshore renewable energy since 2015.

Mintis is equipped for a range of subsea operations, including ROV, AUV and USV deployment through a central moonpool and A-frame system, as well as hydrographic and geophysical surveys supported by onboard laboratory and survey equipment.

The vessel can also support diving and shallow-water operations, with a four-point mooring system and deck space for containerized equipment, while accommodating up to 17 personnel with onboard connectivity systems.

“Adding Mintis to our fleet is a significant step forward for Mark Offshore. The offshore renewables market increasingly demands flexible, multi-purpose vessels that can operate efficiently in both shallow and deeper waters.

“Mintis fits that requirement perfectly, and we thank Klaipėda University for their trust to have us manage this ship,” said Mark van der Star, Mark Offshore’s founder and managing director.