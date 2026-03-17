Liz Westcott Appointed Woodside CEO

The Board of Woodside Energy has appointed Elizabeth (Liz) Westcott as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Westcott, who has served as Woodside Acting CEO since the departure of Meg O’Neill in December 2025, has a proven track record of outstanding leadership and achievement across more than 30 years in the global energy industry.

Since joining the company in June 2023, Westcott has led Woodside’s Australian Operations, including the Scarborough Energy Project and Bass Strait operator transition, as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Australia.

She was previously the Chief Operating Officer at EnergyAustralia, following a 25-year career at ExxonMobil working in Australia, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Through these roles Westcott has developed deep industry expertise across a range of areas including strategic planning, commercial and business development, operations, project execution, government and regulatory engagement, sustainability and stakeholder relationships.

Westcott serves on the Board of Australian Energy Producers. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Melbourne University and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Woodside Chair Richard Goyder congratulated Westcott on her appointment, which followed a comprehensive recruitment process involving exceptional internal and external candidates.

Goyder said: “I am delighted with the appointment of Liz as Woodside’s next CEO and Managing Director. Liz’s proven track record of outstanding strategic leadership and disciplined delivery distinguished her as the Board’s top candidate for this role.

“Liz’s extensive industry experience and strategic vision will be invaluable in leading Woodside at this significant moment in its history, as we position the company to meet growing global energy demand and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Westcott said she was honored to lead Woodside. “Woodside is a great company with highly talented people and a proud track record of delivery for our customers and stakeholders.

“My focus as CEO is on sustainable value creation for Woodside shareholders, operational excellence and disciplined execution of our growth projects.

“I look forward to working closely with the Board and Woodside’s strong leadership team to continue building a leading global energy company that delivers long-term value for shareholders, underpinned by a consistent focus on sustainability and high performance.”





