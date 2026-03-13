PGE Takes Over 350MW Offshore Wind Project from RWE

RWE has completed the sale of its F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind development project in the Polish Baltic Sea to Polish utility PGE.

Following the transaction, PGE has become the sole owner of the project, which has a planned generation capacity of 350 MW and is located about 50 kilometers north of the Polish town of Ustka.

The companies announced the agreement in December and confirmed that the transaction has now been closed.

In addition to the project sale, RWE also transferred an Environmental Decision and related data for the adjacent wind development site 44.E.1. to PGE at the end of last year.

RWE said it remains committed to supporting Poland’s energy transition through its onshore renewable energy portfolio. The company currently operates onshore wind and solar farms in the country with a combined capacity exceeding 700 megawatts.

RWE added that PGE is better positioned to develop the Baltic II project in combination with its existing portfolio.

The company said its strategy to expand offshore wind generation remains unchanged. RWE currently operates 19 offshore wind farms across five countries with a total installed capacity of 6.2 GW, representing a 3.3 GW share for the company.

Four additional offshore wind projects are under construction in the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany. Once completed, these projects will add a combined generation capacity of 4.8 GW, with RWE’s share amounting to 3.1 GW.