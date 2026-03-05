Remazel Expands Offshore Services Footprint in Brazil with H Tech Acquisition

Fincantieri subsidiary Remazel has completed the acquisition of Brazilian offshore services firm H Tech Serviços e Manutenção Ltda., strengthening its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing offshore oil and gas markets.



The deal gives Remazel full ownership of H Tech, a company specializing in inspection and maintenance services for offshore installations and employing more than 50 specialized technicians qualified to perform onboard service operations.



According to Fincantieri, the transaction is part of the group’s broader international growth strategy and is intended as a long-term investment aimed at expanding high-value offshore service capabilities, particularly in Brazil and surrounding regional markets.



Brazil continues to attract significant offshore investment, driven by the expansion of deepwater oil and gas projects and growing activity in subsea operations. Remazel plays a strategic role within Fincantieri in subsea and offshore equipment solutions, making the Brazilian market a key area for growth.



In the coming months, Remazel plans to initiate a merger process with H Tech to maximize industrial and organizational synergies. The integration is expected to enhance service support for the growing installed base of Remazel equipment while strengthening the company’s ability to manage technically complex offshore energy projects.



Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, said the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its industrial footprint in high-technology segments of the offshore energy market.



“This acquisition fits fully within the Group’s international growth strategy,” Folgiero said. “Brazil is a rapidly expanding region for offshore oil and gas investments and also represents a significant development environment for the subsea domain.”



By combining Remazel’s engineering expertise with H Tech’s local operational experience, the companies aim to build an organization capable of supporting complex offshore projects globally with high standards of safety, reliability and customer service.



