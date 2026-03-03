Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DRIFT Energy, Enapter to Develop Marinized Electrolyzer Technology for Offshore Hydrogen

Published

© DRIFT Energy
© DRIFT Energy

DRIFT Energy, a leader in ocean-based renewable energy, has signed a collaboration agreement with Enapter to adapt the design of their Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyzer technology for deployment at sea. The agreement was formalized during a visit by DRIFT’s CEO, Ben Medland, to Enapter’s production facility in Pisa, Italy, this week.

The partnership will accelerate development of the energy storage element of DRIFT’s technology ecosystem, paving the way for the production of over 30 energy ships currently on the company’s order book. Additionally, the technology will be available for other marine-based applications, including offshore wind, where the partners have identified strong potential for a mid-sized electrolyzer unit to produce green hydrogen offshore.

Enapter is a market leader in commercialized AEM Electrolysers and is at the forefront of research and development for AEM electrolysis, a type of water electrolysis technology used to produce green hydrogen. Marinization involves adapting the materials and components of the electrolyzer unit for use in a challenging marine environment. The design of Enapter’s AEM electrolyzer will be tailored to withstand vessel motions and delivered in a form factor suitable for ship installation.

Enapter’s headquarters are in Germany, with operations and a production facility in Pisa, Italy, where the main body of development work for this project will take place.

DRIFT chose Enapter for their electrolyzer stacks’ robust design, which incorporates inbuilt redundancy essential for demanding offshore applications. The two companies are collaborating with classification societies to meet marine certification requirements and anticipate that the first unit suitable for maritime deployment will be ready in 2027.

Technology Offshore Industry News Activity Hydrogen Anion Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

