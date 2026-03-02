OEG Expands Offshore Wind Fleet With New Crew Transfer Vessel

OEG, an energy solutions company, has expanded its offshore wind vessel fleet with the delivery of Fulmar, its newest multi-purpose crew transfer vessel (CTV), following successful sea trials.

Fulmar will operate in UK waters, with its first charter already secured in Scotland, supporting the offshore construction of Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, which was awarded to OEG earlier last year and supported by the company’s specialists based in Edinburgh.

Inch Cape is set to play a key role in delivering Scotland’s and the UK’s 2030 clean energy ambitions. Located 15 km off the Angus coast in the North Sea, the 1.1 GW development spans a 150 km² site. When operational, it will comprise 72 wind turbines and an offshore substation, producing enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of more than half of Scotland’s homes.

Fulmar can accommodate up to 24 personnel for high-speed transfers, with configuration options to allow for extended offshore trips. While working at the Inch Cape development, the workboat will provide crew and cargo transfer services for transit to the offshore substation platform (OSP). It will also be utilized as part of the servicing campaign for the OEG supplied welfare units installed on the OSP.

An Ambitious Class CTV designed by Chartwell Marine and built by UK-based shipyard Diverse Marine, Fulmar is the second workboat developed by the naval architects to join OEG’s fleet following the delivery of Furioso in 2024. Both are tailored to meet the specific requirements of offshore wind projects.

OEG currently owns and operates a modern fleet of 15 multi-purpose CTVs, operating in the UK, Europe and Taiwan, providing flexible support for the construction, operations and maintenance phases of offshore wind projects globally. The division is currently undergoing a strategic fleet modernization program, with two older vessels sold last year and further vessels earmarked for disposal this year.