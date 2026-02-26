Altech Introduces New Pluggable Terminal Block Range

Altech Corporation has introduced a line of pluggable terminal blocks that enable simple and fast installations, field wiring and equipment test setups.

These compact, pluggable terminal blocks combine accurate, secure wire connections with simplicity and time savings.

Pluggable terminal blocks are a truly hybrid technology, combining the security of a spring clamp connection with a plug connection to make disconnection and reconnection fast and easy without the connection errors often caused by vibrations, configuration issues or poor manual assembly. With Altech pluggable terminal blocks, technicians and installers can achieve:

• 100% secure connections. Specially engineered spring contacts create a reliable wire-to-wire connection without tools. Integrated locking pins keep the connection in place even during severe vibrations.

• Reduced time and effort. Altech pluggable terminal blocks allow instant connections that also eliminate time- and labor-intensive screw tightening. The plugs come in stackable single blocks or can be ordered pre-stacked up to 15 poles.

• 100% accurate field wiring. In addition to the simplicity of push-in units, DIN rail versions simply snap onto the DIN rail. Plugs can be easily inserted and removed on the opposite side. Coding pins and breakaway stubs insert directly into the base assemblies to eliminate mating errors.

Configurations range from one contact on one side and one plug on the other, to two contacts on one side and two plugs on the other. In addition, multiple plugs can be stacked together to create a wire harness. A wide variety of accessories is also available.



