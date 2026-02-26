Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Troubleshoots Subsea Equipment at Ormen Lange Oil Field

© Adobe Stock/Patrick
Shell is currently troubleshooting parts of the subsea system at its offshore Ormen Lange gas field in the Norwegian Sea, where output has been curtailed since February 16, the company said on Thursday.

Shell Norway has mobilised a vessel with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which has arrived at the site to inspect the affected underwater parts, a spokesperson for the field operator said.

Ormen Lange is located 120 kilometres (75 miles) off the Norwegian coast and its subsea installations sit at a depth of 800-1,100 metres (0.5-0.7 miles).

Output has been curtailed by around 11.9 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day from a capacity of 26 mcm per day since February 16, initially for a compressor failure and later for corrective maintenance, regulatory statements show.

The latest update expects the outage to end on March 12, with Shell highlighting that the length depended on weather conditions, which can be rough at this time of year.

"Other subsea equipment is working as normal, and any updates to impact on production will be announced on the Gassco market portal," the Shell spokesperson said.

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

IMCA Enhances Digital Learning Hub

Altech Introduces New Pluggable Terminal Block Range

BOEM Advances Leasing Process for Offshore California

