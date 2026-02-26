Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bilfinger Lands Major Maintenance Contracts in UK Energy Sector

Published

Bilfinger technicians carrying out maintenance work on an offshore platform (Credit: Bilfinger)
Industrial services provider Bilfinger has secured two maintenance contracts in the United Kingdom, covering offshore operations at Ithaca Energy’s Cygnus gas field and onshore services at the St Fergus SAGE Terminal operated by Wood.

The first award covers access and fabric maintenance services for Ithaca Energy’s Cygnus assets, starting in January 2026. Cygnus, located in the Southern North Sea, is the UK’s largest producing gas field and connects to the Perenco-operated Bacton terminal.

The development includes three bridge-linked Alpha platforms and the unmanned Cygnus Bravo satellite platform situated about 7 km northwest of Cygnus Alpha.

The award follows Ithaca Energy’s acquisition of Eni’s UK upstream oil and gas assets in 2024, which added the Cygnus field to its North Sea portfolio.

Bilfinger has also secured a fabric maintenance and access support services contract at the St Fergus SAGE Terminal with Wood. The three-year contract marks a return to the site for Bilfinger and includes plans to consolidate data onto its Connected Asset Performance (BCAP) digital solution, introduce new corrosion protection products and leverage prefabricated insulation capabilities across the wider Bilfinger Group.

“These contract wins reinforce Bilfinger's strong position in the UK, one of our core markets. They underline our continued growth in the energy sector and demonstrate that our integrated services model delivers real value for customers operating critical infrastructure,” said Sandy Bonner, President Western Europe at Bilfinger.

