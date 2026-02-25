Saipem Acquisition of the Deep Value Driller Drillship Not Completed

Saipem informs that it will not be possible to complete the acquisition of the Deep Value Driller drilling unit as a result of the decision taken by the seller, Deep Value Driller AS, and communicated by the latter to the market today, to proceed with the sale of the vessel to a third party.

Saipem recalls that, on February 17, 2026, both companies informed the market of the agreement reached on the principal terms and conditions for the acquisition of the Deep Value Driller, and that the execution of the final agreement was subject, inter alia, to the approval of the respective Boards of Directors. Subsequently, on February 24, 2026, Saipem informed the market that the transaction had been authorized by its Board of Directors.

Saipem reserves the right to take any appropriate legal action to safeguard its interests and rights in any forum, without exception.

With reference to the financial results published by Saipem on February 24, 2026, it is specified that the effects of the lack of an agreement for the acquisition of the Deep Value Driller drilling unit result in an improvement of USD$266 million (EUR 226 million) in the post-IFRS 16 net financial position as of December 31, 2025, together with a corresponding reduction in Right-of-Use assets.

The 2026 guidance, communicated on February 24, 2026, remains confirmed.