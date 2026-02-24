Saipem Confirms Growth Trajectory

Saipem has released its preliminary results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2025, confirming, for the fourth consecutive year, the trajectory of growth and improvement in profitability together with a further acceleration in cash generation.

Revenue stood at €15.5 billion in 2025, a growth of 6.5% compared to the previous year, and EBITDA reached €1.7 billion, an increase of 29.1%.

Net profit amounted to €310 million whilst free cash flow after the repayment of lease liabilities reached €792 million, an increase of 56.8% year on year.

The order intake amounted to €13 billion in 2025 and saw a strong acceleration in the last quarter of the year, maintaining the company backlog above €31 billion.

In 2025 Saipem was awarded new contracts amounting to €12,936 million (€18,812 million in the corresponding period of 2024). The backlog as of December 31, 2025 amounted to €31,469 million (€34,065 million as of December 31, 2024) broken down as follows: €21,163 million in Asset Based Services, €9,345 million in Energy Carriers and €961 million in Offshore Drilling, of which €12,743 million to be executed in 2025. The Offshore Drilling backlog of €961 million reflects the impact of the cancellation of the Perro Negro 12 jack up rental contract, valued at €35 million, following the notification of the termination for convenience by the Client Saudi Aramco, in the second quarter of 2025.

The backlog including non-consolidated companies as of December 31, 2025 amounted to €31,578 million (€34,257 million as of December 31, 2024).



