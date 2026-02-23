Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Awarded $500 Million Contract by Aramco

Published

Source: Aramco

Saipem has been awarded an additional offshore contract (Contract Release Purchase Order or CRPO) in Saudi Arabia under its existing Long-Term Agreement with Aramco.

Saipem’s scope of work includes the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a 48inch trunkline, comprising approximately 65 km offshore and 12 km onshore, as well as associated subsea facilities in the Safaniya oil field, one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields.

Offshore operations will be carried out by Saipem’s construction vessels currently deployed in the region, while fabrication activities will be executed at Saipem’s Saudi fabrication yard, Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co. Ltd., in Dammam, further helping to strengthen the company’s industrial footprint in the Kingdom.

Project execution is expected to leverage Saipem’s proven experience in delivering strategic pipelines and offshore infrastructure in the region, combined with its advanced engineering capabilities. Activities will be executed in compliance with the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental protection that characterize all Saipem’s operations, aimed at ensuring efficiency and reliability at every stage. The combination of enhanced local capabilities and cutting‑edge technical expertise is expected to support the efficient development of strategic energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

In December 2025, Saipem was awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia under its existing Long-Term Agreement with Aramco.

The first contract (CRPO 162), with a duration of 32 months, encompasses the EPCI of approximately 34 km of pipeline, with diameters of 20” and 30", and related works on topside structures at the Berri and Abu Safah oil fields.

The second contract (CRPO 165), lasting 12 months, includes subsea interventions at Marjan field and the EPC of 300 m of onshore pipeline and associated tie-ins.

