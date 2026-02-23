Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

North Sea Storm Cuts EnQuest’s 2026 Output Forecast

Published

(Credit: EnQuest)
(Credit: EnQuest)

North Sea-focussed oil producer EnQuest forecast lower annual production on Monday after storm damage to a third‑party platform led to a five-week outage at its Magnus field.

Severe weather disrupted operations in the UK North Sea early in 2026 after a "once‑in‑a‑decade" wave damaged the third‑party‑operated Ninian Central oil production platform, triggering an unplanned outage across the system, including at EnQuest's Magnus field.

Magnus production resumed in the early hours of February 22.

"2026 has begun with extreme weather in the UK North Sea, which disrupted our operations in January and February," CEO Amjad Bseisu said, adding that the company remains confident of maintaining stable year‑on‑year production.

The company forecast 2026 production in the range of 41,000-45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), after last year's output of 45,606 boepd exceeded its expectations, with facilities running roughly 90% of the time.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Subhranshu Sahu)

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Transocean Barents rig used for drilling ops at Neptun Deep (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Romgaz)

Romgaz Prepared to Cover Neptun Deep Costs, CEO Says
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Capricorn Energy Sees 2026 Output Rise on Egypt Expansion
The Johan Sverdrup field off Norway (Credit: Lizette Bertelsen & Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor)

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climbs to Highest Level Since...
(Credit: ConocoPhillips Skandinavia)

ConocoPhillips Submits $2B Greater Ekofisk Gas...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore Wind Turbine Order from RWE in UK

Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore W

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Maintenance System on Ultra-Deepwater Drillship

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Main

GLO Marine to Invest $7M in New Vessel Retrofit Hub in Romania

GLO Marine to Invest $7M in Ne

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Savings in Continued Divestment Drive

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Sav

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine