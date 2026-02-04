QatarEnergy, Petronas Ink 20-Year LNG Supply Agreement

QatarEnergy signed a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Petronas for the supply of two million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG ) from Qatar to Malaysia starting 2028.

This is the first long-term LNG SPA between QatarEnergy and Petronas. It reflects the continued confidence and trust between the two organizations and underscores their shared vision for a sustainable energy future and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

"QatarEnergy is pleased to enter into this new LNG SPA with Petronas, which highlights our continued commitment to support the growing energy needs of Malaysia as well as our customers across the globe,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

This agreement reflects QatarEnergy’s ongoing dedication to strengthening global partnerships, promoting cleaner energy solutions, and supporting the economic development goals of key markets worldwide.