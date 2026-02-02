Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bristow Lands $200M Helicopter Services Deal with Equinor and Vår Energi

Published

(Credit: Bristow Norway)
(Credit: Bristow Norway)

Oil and gas firms Equinor and Vår Energi have awarded Bristow a new, long-term contract for helicopter transportation and search and rescue (SAR) services for their Barents Sea assets.

The new helicopter contract, with fixed period for three years and two one-year extension options, takes effect on September 1, 2026. The total estimated value of the entire contract, including options, is about $199 million (NOK 1.9 billion).

Bristow currently operates two transportation helicopters and one SAR helicopter serving the northern operations for both Equinor and Vår Energi. With the new contract, the company will continue these services in the years to come and contribute to stable operations and high safety on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) in the north.

The helicopters serve the Johan Castberg field for Equinor, which came on stream in March 2025, and the Goliat field for Vår Energi. The activity on the fields is high, with around 90 helicopter flights and about 3,400 passengers each month.

The SAR helicopter is part of the extended area preparedness in the Barents Sea and contributes to increased safety for everyone travelling in the ocean areas, both in petroleum activities, fisheries and other maritime activities.

The contract not only contributes to safe transportation to offshore installations, but also helps further strengthen the overall emergency preparedness in the north, according to Equinor.

“The safety of everyone travelling to and from offshore installations is our number one priority. Since the start-up of Johan Castberg, the long-term need for services in the Barents Sea has increased, and stable helicopter capacity is crucial for safe and efficient operations.

“Good search and rescue services are also an important part of emergency preparedness, both for offshore employees and for everyone travelling in this ocean area,” said Mette Ottøy, Equinor's senior vice president for Joint Operations Support.

