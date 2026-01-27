JERA Lifts First LNG Cargo From Barossa Gas Project in Australia

Japan’s largest power generator JERA said on Tuesday it has received the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the Barossa Gas Project in Australia, marking the start of shipments from the project after production commissioning began last year.

The Barossa project, in which JERA holds a 12.5% interest through its subsidiary JERA Australia, entered the production phase in September 2025. Santos is the operator and has a 50% interest in the Barossa Gas Project, PRISM Energy International Australia holding 37.5% stake.

The first LNG shipment represents a milestone in JERA’s efforts to strengthen its upstream portfolio and expand its global LNG value chain.

Gas from the Barossa field is processed at the Darwin LNG plant, replacing feed gas previously supplied by the Bayu-Undan gas field, which has reached the end of its production life. The project includes development of the Barossa gas field and construction of a pipeline linking the field to the Darwin LNG facility for liquefaction and export.

Under the arrangement, JERA is expected to offtake around 425,000 tonnes of LNG per year in line with its equity stake.

With energy demand continuing to rise across Asia, LNG supply security remains critical for regional energy stability, JERA said. Australia’s proximity to Asian markets and its long-standing role as a reliable LNG exporter underpin its strategic importance to the region.

“This milestone reinforces JERA’s position in the upstream LNG value chain and underscores our role as a reliable energy provider for Japan and Asia.

“Australia has been a stable and trusted supplier of LNG to the region for decades, and the first cargo shipment from Barossa further strengthens our partnership as we continue to expand our competitive and resilient LNG portfolio,” said Ryosuke Tsugaru, Chief Low Carbon Fuel Officer at JERA.

JERA said it would continue to leverage its experience across the LNG value chain, from upstream gas production to power generation, as it advances energy transition goals while ensuring stable and affordable energy supplies.