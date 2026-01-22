Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SOCAR Buys Into Baleine Oil and Gas Project with Eni Deal

Published

FPSO Petrojarl Kong and FSO Yamoussoukro (Credit: Eni)
FPSO Petrojarl Kong and FSO Yamoussoukro (Credit: Eni)

Italy's Eni has signed a binding agreement Azerbaijan's state oil and gas company SOCAR for the sale of 10% stake in the Baleine project off Ivory Coast.

Eni said the transaction aligns with its strategy of optimizing the upstream portfolio by accelerating the monetization of exploration discoveries through the divestment of equity stakes, a model known as the ‘dual exploration model’.

The development is operated by Eni (47.25%), and participated by Vitol (30%) and Petroci (22.75%).

The agreement is consistent with the broader collaboration between Eni and SOCAR. In 2024, the companies signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) focused on energy security- aiming to expand cooperation on hydrocarbon exploration and production- as well as greenhouse gas emissions reduction and the biofuel production chain.

Baleine is Eni’s first development in Ivory Coast, and the first net-zero emission development in Africa.

The giant Baleine field was discovered in 2021, two decades after the last commercial discovery in the country and it achieved production in record time, in 2023.

Currently, Baleine produces over 62,000 barrels of oil and more than 75 million cubic feet of gas per day from Phases 1 and 2.

With the launch of Phase 3, production is expected to rise to 150,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day, positioning Baleine as a cornerstone in meeting the country's domestic energy needs.

The closing of this transaction is subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and other customary terms and conditions.

