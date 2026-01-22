Harbour Energy Forecasts Lower 2026 Output, Omit LLOG Deal Impact

Britain's Harbour Energy on Thursday forecast 2026 production of 435,000 to 455,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), excluding the impact of planned asset sales and the company's $3.2 billion acquisition of LLOG.

The figures are lower than the 474,000 boepd it produced in 2025, which was at the top end of its forecast range, boosted by stronger output from new wells and projects.

Harbour, the largest British North Sea oil and gas producer, has been leaning on operations in Norway, Argentina and Mexico to support growth, while cutting back investment and headcount in the UK because of its tougher tax regime.

It has also sold smaller assets, cut debt and pushed ahead with carbon‑storage plans as its older fields' output declines.

Harbour's 2026 production forecast also excludes the planned sale of its Indonesian assets and the acquisitions of Waldorf in the UK.





