US Judge Considers Orsted's Request Against Trump Offshore Wind Pause

Published

A U.S. judge on Monday will consider a request from Danish energy company Orsted for an injunction against the Trump administration's decision to halt its $5 billion Revolution Wind project off the coast of Rhode Island.

The company's lawsuit is one of several filed by offshore wind companies and states seeking to reverse the Interior Department's December 22 suspension of five offshore wind leases over what it said were national security concerns.

Offshore wind developers have faced repeated disruptions to multi-billion dollar projects under U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said he finds wind turbines ugly, expensive and inefficient.

The project is about 87% complete and is expected to begin generating power this year, Orsted has said.

Revolution Wind LLC is a 50-50 joint venture between Orsted and Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables. Orsted has also sued on behalf of its Sunrise Wind project off the coast of New York.

Monday's hearing is the first of three preliminary injunction hearings that will be held this week in lawsuits seeking to block the offshore wind pause. The others involve Equinor's Empire Wind, off the coast of New York, and Dominion's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind facility.

(Reuters)

