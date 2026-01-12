Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OceanMight Gets Petronas’ Offshore Construction Job in Malaysia

Published

Illustration (Credit: Petronas)
Illustration (Credit: Petronas)

OceanMight, a subsidiary of KKB Engineering, has secured a contract from Petronas for construction services at greenfield development project offshore Malaysia.

The letter of award signed by the companies is for the provision of minor engineering, procurement and construction (ePC) of fixed offshore structure and host tie-in at Erb West for Belud South greenfield development (GFD) project.

A formal agreement for the said contract will be executed in due course, according to Ocean Might.

The contract is expected to complete within 13 months from January 15, 2026.         

The value of the contract is approximately $52 million (RM 212 million).

