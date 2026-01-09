Saipem’s Jack-Up Rig Goes Back to Work with Aramco off Saudi Arabia

Italian offshore services firm Saipem has informed that its jack-up rig Perro Negro 7 will resume operations off Saudi Arabia for Aramco, starting January 2026.

The contract for Perro Negro 7 was awarded to Saipem in 2011 and extended in June 2023 for 10 years.

It was temporarily suspended for a period of 12 months in 2024. According to Saipem, the suspension period will be recovered at the end of the contract, extending its duration until 2034.

Perro Negro 7 jack-up rig is designed to operate in waters up to 375 feet deep and drill wells up to 9,100 meters. The asset is equipped with advanced systems to ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance with the more demanding environmental standards.

“The restart of Perro Negro 7 activities is a tangible sign of the recovery of drilling activities in the Middle East, a key market for Saipem,” the company said in a statement.