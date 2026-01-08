Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bhagwan Marine Christens Stern Landing Vessel

Published

Source: Bhagwan Marine
Source: Bhagwan Marine

Australia- based Bhagwan Marine has christened the Bhagwan Micah, a 38m state-of-the-art Stern Landing Vessel (SLV) designed from the ground up for the exacting requirements of modern offshore energy and subsea operations – particularly oil & gas decommissioning with the ability to work in shallow water environments, subsea IMR, and defense logistics projects.

Unlike a traditional landing craft that loads and discharges over a forward ramp, a SLV operates from the stern. This design provides:

• Safer, more efficient sea going capabilities and cargo deliveries

• Improved maneuverability in shallow, remote or constrained areas

• Greater efficiency and turnaround times

• Low carbon intensity.

The vessel is secured under a five-year bareboat charter from BM Fleet, providing Bhagwan Marine with long-term control of a scarce, high-spec asset while maintaining capital flexibility for further fleet renewal.

The vessel proudly carries the name Bhagwan Micah in honor of the late Micah Kirk, a much-loved and former member of our Melbourne team.

