Aker Solutions Cuts Costs, Adjusts Workforce Numbers

Following several years of record-high workload, Aker Solutions forsees activity levels decreasing in 2026 compared to 2025. To adapt to the market situation and prepare for the future, Aker Solutions will reduce capacity and headcount in certain areas.

“We still see many opportunities both in Norway and internationally, but the anticipated activity level means we must take action now to ensure the company’s robustness and sound financial management,” says Kjetel Digre, Chief Executive Officer at Aker Solutions.

As part of these measures, Aker Solutions expects that a reduction in headcount may affect just over 500 of the company’s 12,000 permanent full-time positions. Approximately 300 of these relate to the company’s yard in Verdal, where the changes will take effect from early spring 2026. The remaining reductions are distributed across various locations in Norway and internationally, and in some areas have already been implemented. The total number of affected employees may change, depending on the company’s success in securing new projects during this period.

Some Aker Solutions locations will continue to experience high activity in 2026, and measures have already been taken to enable employees from less active sites to contribute where demand is greater. However, headcount reductions are necessary in parts of the business as the market for new projects—both in oil and gas and renewables—is developing more slowly than expected.

“The industry has seen high activity in recent years as a result of the package of measures, adopted by the Norwegian parliament in 2020, intended to bridge the gap towards a growing renewable market, especially offshore wind. As this transition is taking longer than anticipated, we are now feeling the effects,” says Digre.

He adds that the company is working proactively to position itself for new market conditions.

The adjustments will affect roles at production facilities, as well as engineering and support functions, and will be carried out through a combination of natural attrition and redundancies. Aker Solutions emphasizes that these changes will be made through open and transparent processes in close cooperation with employee representatives and those affected.