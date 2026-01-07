Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ASRY Offshore Division Looks to 200th Project Milestone

Published

© ASRY
© ASRY

The offshore division of Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) in Bahrain is on track to deliver its 200th project milestone in the first quarter of 2026. 

It will be a landmark achievement for ASRY since its Offshore Division was established in 2011 and reinforces ASRY’s expertise in drilling rig repair, upgrade, conversion, and refit work in the Gulf region.

ASRY’s Offshore Division is currently carrying out a number of rig projects for a diverse spread of clients, including major offshore drilling companies Valaris, ADES, Saipem, EDC and GDI.

Taner Demirel, Director of Offshore at ASRY, said to boost growth, the Offshore Division will enter the market for MOPU (Mobile Offshore Production Units) conversion projects.

“As we look towards 2026, we will be leveraging our strong track record to attract new business in the MOPU market,” he said. “The expansion plan aims to capitalise on the increasing popularity of MOPUs in newly developed fields, driven by their flexibility and capability for faster oil production. It promises to be an exciting 12 months ahead.”

ASRY’s facilities in Bahrain provide the division with unique flexibility and include fully equipped workshops, in-house Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), a total of 5 km of berthing space, and a 375 m x 75 m dry dock.

Its extensive jack-up rig expertise is backed by engineering, project management, and production teams.

Rigs under repair. © ASRY

Industry News Activity Maintenance & Repair Shipyards Offshore Rigs

