Vantris Energy Lands Petronas Job on Malaysia’s Offshore Fields

Vantris Energy Berhad said it has been awarded offshore transportation and installation work orders in Malaysia by Petronas Carigali under existing long-term contracts.

The awards were secured by Sapura Offshore, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Vantris Energy, formerly known as Sapura Energy.

The work covers transportation and installation activities for offshore facilities at the Sepat Integrated Redevelopment Project and the Belud South Greenfield Development Project.

Both work orders are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026. The Belud South scope is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027, while work at Sepat is anticipated to run through the third quarter of 2029.

The projects will be executed by the group’s engineering and construction unit, reflecting Vantris Energy’s focus on disciplined execution of its core offshore capabilities and a strategic shift toward lower-risk contracting models.

“These contracts demonstrate Vantris Energy’s offshore T&I capabilities, and our continued focus to deliver sustainable performance across our core businesses,” said Muhammad Zamri Jusoh, group chief executive officer of Vantris Energy.