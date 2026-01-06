Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Buys Stakes in Angolan Offshore Blocks from Chevron

Published

© Lucasz Z / Adobe Stock
© Lucasz Z / Adobe Stock

Shell has agreed to buy stakes in two undeveloped offshore blocks in ultra-deep waters offshore Angola from Chevron, the European energy major said on Tuesday.

European oil majors have said they will spend billions in Angola, Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest crude oil producer after Nigeria. The country has undertaken major regulatory reforms to attract investment into its energy sector, where it aims to keep production above 1 million barrels per day.

“We have signed a farm-in agreement with Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Ltd - a subsidiary of Chevron - to obtain a 35% interest in Block 49 and 50 offshore Angola. The deal has received governmental approval and is pending final legal requirements," Shell said in an emailed statement.

A Chevron spokesperson confirmed the agreement, adding the transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

"New exploration, such as in Angola, is important to sustaining production into the 2030s," said Shell, which wants to grow its gas production 1% through 2030 and to keep its oil output steady.

Shell did not disclose financial details of the deal.


(Reuters - Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, additional reporting by Pooja Menon; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Shale LNG Renewables Offshore Drilling Oil and Gas Angola Industry News Activity Africa

Related Offshore News

© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Petrovietnam Agrees First-Ever LNG Term Deal with Shell
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

Qatar and Egypt Deepen Energy Cooperation with LNG...
CG rendering of a cable burial vessel (Credit: MOL)

MOL Gets ClassNK Approval for Jointing and Burial Vessels...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Technical Drilling Campaign Difficulties Push Back Benin...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Archer Scoops $140M Well P&A Services Deal with Equinor

Archer Scoops $140M Well P&A S

Equinor’s AI Drive Yields $130M in Savings as Digitalization Advances

Equinor’s AI Drive Yields $130

Vantris Energy Lands Petronas Job on Malaysia’s Offshore Fields

Vantris Energy Lands Petronas

KOIL Energy to Upgrade Equipment for Offshore Installation Firm

KOIL Energy to Upgrade Equipme

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine