Petrobras to Start Production at P-79 Oil Platform in Q2 2026

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras expects to start production at its P-79 oil platform in the Santos Basin in the second quarter, director for engineering, technology and innovation Renata Baruzzi told Reuters on Friday.

Petrobras had previously projected the start of production at the P-79 platform for August this year.

The platform will have capacity to produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

It will be the eighth in the Buzios oil field, which is the largest in Brazil in terms of output.

Petrobras also expects to contract platforms for its deep-water project Sergipe in April, Baruzzi said.