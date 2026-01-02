Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras to Start Production at P-79 Oil Platform in Q2 2026

Published

© Rmcarvalhobsb - stock.adobe.com
© Rmcarvalhobsb - stock.adobe.com

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras expects to start production at its P-79 oil platform in the Santos Basin in the second quarter, director for engineering, technology and innovation Renata Baruzzi told Reuters on Friday.

  • Petrobras had previously projected the start of production at the P-79 platform for August this year.

  • The platform will have capacity to produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

  • It will be the eighth in the Buzios oil field, which is the largest in Brazil in terms of output.

  • Petrobras also expects to contract platforms for its deep-water project Sergipe in April, Baruzzi said.

  • It has sent a counteroffer to SBM Offshore for the commissioning of floating production vessels, and is now waiting for an answer to sign the contract, she said.

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Production Offshore Oil & gas Offshore Platforms Oil Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: Adobe Stock/ Peter Adams

Empire to File Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order
(Credit: Saudi Aramco)

Aramco Taps Saipem for Offshore Work in $600M Deal
© Ranimiro / Adobe Stock

FPSO off Brazil Stabilizing Production After Halt
Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Development Project (Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Launches New Offshore Oil Development in Southern...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Petrobras to Start Production at P-79 Oil Platform in Q2 2026

Petrobras to Start Production

Empire to File Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order

Empire to File Injunction Agai

North Sea Oil Supply Edges Lower

North Sea Oil Supply Edges Low

Petrobras FPSO Initiates Búzios 6 Production

Petrobras FPSO Initiates Búzio

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine