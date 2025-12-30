Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nigeria Approves Major Debt Write-Off at NNPC Ahead of Asset Sales

Published

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved the cancellation of $1.42 billion and 5.57 trillion naira ($3.85 billion) in debts owed by state oil firm NNPC Ltd to the government, the presidency said on Monday.

The decision is part of Tinubu's push to clean up NNPC's books and boost transparency as Africa's top oil producer deals with weak revenue and soaring debt, ahead of plans to sell stakes in oil and gas assets.

The approval, detailed by oil regulator Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), came at the November federal accounts meeting held last week, after a panel urged the reconciling of NNPC's obligations to the government.

The write-off covers liabilities through December 31, 2024, including production-sharing contracts, domestic supply obligations, repayment deals, modified carry arrangements and joint venture royalties, the presidency said in a statement.

Unpaid obligations from January to October 2025 are still being pursued, while a long-running dispute over an alleged $42.37 billion under-remittance from 2011 to 2017 remains unresolved, with NNPC insisting all revenues were properly accounted for, the presidency said.

The move aims to increase transparency in Nigeria's oil sector and align fiscal ties between the state energy giant and a government heavily reliant on crude revenue.

($1 = 1,446.5700 naira)


(Reuters - Additonal reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo in Abuja; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© wifesun / Adobe Stock

CPC Suspends Black Sea Oil Exports After Storm Halts...
(Credit: Europa Oil & Gas)

Europa Oil & Gas Sells Equatorial Guinea Offshore Block...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Technical Drilling Campaign Difficulties Push Back Benin...
© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

SBM Offshore Nets Lease Extensions for Angola FPSOs with...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore

Current News

Ørsted Closes $6B Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Deal with Apollo

Ørsted Closes $6B Hornsea 3 Of

ASRY Completes Multiple Rig Upgrades for ADES

ASRY Completes Multiple Rig Up

Nexans Sets Record with Deepest-Ever HVDC Subsea Cable Installation

Nexans Sets Record with Deepes

DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Vessel Contract with Petrobras

DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Ves

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine