Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baker Hughes Secures Kuwait Oil Company Contract for Production Uplift

Published

© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock
© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock

Baker Hughes has signed a multi-year contract with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to supply advanced artificial lift systems and related services aimed at boosting production across Kuwait’s oil and gas fields.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) along with installation, surveillance and maintenance services.

The systems will be integrated with Baker Hughes’ FusionPro intelligent production drive and Leucipa automated field production solution to improve operational reliability and reduce nonproductive time.

“Technology is unlocking new value from established fields around the world, and Baker Hughes and KOC have been at the forefront of these advancements.

“Our industry-leading artificial lift systems have proven themselves in Kuwait’s oilfields for nearly two decades and established a reputation for reliability and efficiency,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.

The award follows a third-quarter contract from KOC for advanced wireline and perforation technologies, including Proxima advanced logging services, aimed at improving reservoir evaluation, optimizing production and increasing recovery.

Baker Hughes has operated in Kuwait for decades and runs a 25,000-square-meter workshop in the country for testing and failure analysis of artificial lift equipment.

Earlier this year, the company also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a research and development center in Kuwait’s Ahmadi Innovation Valley to support upstream technology development and local expertise.

Technology Middle East Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Credit: Screenshot/Video by @Sec_Noem/X

US Orders Military to Enforce ‘Quarantine’ of Venezuelan...
© Pawinee / Adobe Stock

Iran Seizes Foreign Tanker Over Alleged Fuel Smuggling
Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

GMS Scoops Middle Eastern Jack-Up Vessel Deal
(Credit: Mooreast Holdings)

Mooreast, GMC Eye North Sea Offshore Wind and O&G...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore

Current News

Baker Hughes Secures Kuwait Oil Company Contract for Production Uplift

Baker Hughes Secures Kuwait Oi

PV Drilling’s Jack-Up Rig Returns to Asia Ahead of April Drilling Ops

PV Drilling’s Jack-Up Rig Retu

South Korean Firm Buys Into Indonesian Offshore Oil Block

South Korean Firm Buys Into In

US Orders Military to Enforce ‘Quarantine’ of Venezuelan Oil

US Orders Military to Enforce

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine