Shearwater Set to Start Multi-Client Survey Offshore Nigeria

Published

SW Duchess (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
SW Duchess (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has finalized the preparations for the upcoming start of a new multi-client seismic project offshore Nigeria.

The 3D survey is backed by significant industry funding and will be executed in partnership with Harvex Geosolutions and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The project is scheduled to start at year-end 2025 and will be carried out by Shearwater’s high-end vessel SW Duchess over an expected two-month period.

The survey will provide high-resolution subsurface data across the Western Niger Delta Basin, supporting exploration decisions and future license rounds in one of West Africa’s most prospective oil and gas regions.

“This project underscores the growing momentum of our multi-client business and our key role in supporting exploration across key global basins.

“By investing in high-quality seismic data, where we can both capture rapid returns and create longer-term value, we are enabling smarter decisions and helping to shape the future of energy security in West Africa and beyond,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

