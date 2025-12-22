Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norwegian Sea Delivers Fresh Oil and Gas Discovery

Published

Transocean Encourage drilling rig (Credit: Transocean)
Transocean Encourage drilling rig (Credit: Transocean)

Equinor and its partners have made a new oil and gas/condensate discovery near the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea.

The discovery, made via the exploration well 6407/1-B-2 H, lies in the Tyrihans Øst prospect, about 250 kilometers southwest of Brønnøysund.

The well is the first one drilled in production license 1121, which was awarded in February 2021 (APA 2020).

The license is operated by Equinor with 40% stake, along with its partners Vår Energi and DNO Norge, each holding 30% working interest.

The well was drilled by Transocean’s Transocean Encourage semi-submersible rig, which is leaving the location to drill a production well on Åsgard.

The preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery is between 0.2 and 1.3 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent. This corresponds to between 1 – 8 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

The licensees will assess the discovery with a view toward a potential production well from the same location, with production over Tyrihans to the Kristin installation.

