Shell, INEOS Energy Strike Oil in Deepwater Gulf of America Well

Shell and INEOS Energy have confirmed an oil discovery in the Norphlet formation in the Gulf of America that could be tied back to the Appomattox production platform.

The Nashville exploration well, operated by Shell with a 79% working interest, confirmed high-quality oil more than five miles beneath the seabed. INEOS Energy holds a 21% working interest in the discovery.

The well could be tied back to the nearby Appomattox production platform, which is operated by Shell and jointly owned with INEOS.

“This is a good result for INEOS Energy and an important step in building our presence in the US Gulf where world-class resources are to be found and developed responsibly. We believe Nashville will help strengthen energy security and provide reliable supplies for many years to come,” said David Bucknall, CEO of INEOS Energy.

The discovery was drilled using the Deepwater Proteus rig. Further technical work is under way to determine the size of the find.

“The drilling results at Nashville are very encouraging and fully in line with what we hoped to find. This discovery is an important first step in our plans to grow our existing assets while we look to further strengthen our position in the Gulf. We look forward to continuing our work to bring further value to the Appomattox host platform,” added Heather Osecki, CEO of INEOS Energy’s US Gulf business.