THREE60 Energy Strengthens Norwegian Ops with New Appointments

(Credit: THREE60 Energy)
Global energy services provider THREE60 Energy has made strategic appointments to strengthen operational structure in Norway following a period of significant growth across its Wells and Subsurface service lines

The move enhances integration, agility, and technical capability ensuring clients in Norway and internationally benefit from more coordinated project delivery.

The enhanced structure brings THREE60’s Drilling & Wells and Subsurface teams closer together, enabling better collaboration across disciplines and more responsive support for complex projects.

As part of the strengthened framework, Tor Ellingsen has moved into a new role as Director – Core (Business), Jorunn Figenschou steps in as Director Subsurface, and Tom Dampier becomes Discipline Owner Geomechanics. These strategic appointments reflect THREE60’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and supporting continued growth across the region.

"Our growth in Norway reflects the trust clients place in our people and our delivery. This reorganization is building on that, creating a structure that ensures even greater visibility, flexibility, and follow-through. It ensures we continue to deliver the high standards and dependable outcomes our clients expect,” said Marlen Vikesa Allen, Interim Managing Director of THREE60 Energy Norway.

